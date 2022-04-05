New Zealand introduces new sanctions, tariffs on Russian imports

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it was introducing a 35% tariff on all imports from Russia and would extend existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries.

"The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to Putin’s mindless acts of aggression," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

She said the government expects to roll out further measures under the Russian Sanctions Act to support Ukraine.

The new tariffs and sanctions will come into force from April 25.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

