New Zealand inflation set to ease over the coming year -RBNZ Survey

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 07, 2022 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's near-term rate of inflation is expected to ease over the coming year but will be higher than previously predicted, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation would average 5.08% over the coming year, from 4.86% in the previous survey in September.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen accelerating to 3.62% from 3.07%.

