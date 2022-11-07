New Zealand inflation set to ease over the coming year -RBNZ Survey

WELLINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's near-term rate of inflation is expected to ease over the coming year but will be higher than previously predicted, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation would average 5.08% over the coming year, from 4.86% in the previous survey in September.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen accelerating to 3.62% from 3.07%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.