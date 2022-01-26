New Zealand inflation rises 1.4% in Q4 2021

WELLINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% in the fourth quarter, beating analyst forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday.

This compares with a 2.2% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation rose 5.9% from 4.9% in the previous year period, a three-decade high.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.3% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 5.7%. In its November monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand forecast a 1.2% rise in quarterly CPI and an annual rate of 5.7%. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Franklin Paul) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CPI (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.