New Zealand inflation expected to slow over next two years -central bank survey

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's high inflation rate is expected to slow sharply over the next two years, a Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey showed on Tuesday, a reassuring sign for policy makers that expectations are not becoming un-anchored.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen falling to 3.30% from 3.62% in the previous survey in December, RBNZ's quarterly survey showed.

The survey showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 5.11% over the coming year versus 5.08%.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.