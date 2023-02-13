New Zealand inflation expected to slow over next two years -central bank survey

February 13, 2023 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's high inflation rate is expected to slow sharply over the next two years, a Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey showed on Tuesday, a reassuring sign for policy makers that expectations are not becoming un-anchored.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen falling to 3.30% from 3.62% in the previous survey in December, RBNZ's quarterly survey showed.

The survey showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 5.11% over the coming year versus 5.08%.

