New Zealand inflation expected to rise in Q4- RBNZ survey

New Zealand's near-term inflation is expected to rise in the fourth quarter, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 3.70% over the coming year, from 3.02% in the previous survey in August.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen rising to 2.96% from 2.27%.

