New Zealand inflation expectations fall to two-year lows in Q4 -c.bank survey

November 07, 2023 — 09:23 pm EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's inflation expectations fell to two-year lows in the fourth quarter, suggesting aggressive interest rate hikes were working to curb prices, a Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey showed on Wednesday.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the timeframe when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - fell to 2.76% from 2.83% in the September quarter, RBNZ's quarterly survey showed.

The survey showed professional forecasters and business managers saw annual price increases averaging 3.60% over the year ahead, down from 4.17% previously.

