New Zealand inflation 0.5% in Q4, higher than expectations

New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% in the fourth quarter compared to 0.7% in the previous quarter, beating analyst estimates, as rent, petrol and airfare costs increased, data released by Statistics New Zealand on Friday showed.
