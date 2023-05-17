News & Insights

New Zealand increases bond issuance plans by NZ$4 bln in 2023/24

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 17, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, May 20 - The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Thursday that it has increased its bond issuance plans by NZ$4 billion for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The DMO plans to issue NZ$34 billion worth of bonds in 2023/24, compared with NZ$30 billion forecasted in its half year update in December.

The forecast gross bond issuance for the four-year period ended June 2027 is now NZ$120 billion, up from a forecast of NZ$100 billion at the December update.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.