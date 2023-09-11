New Zealand increases bond issuance by NZ$2 bln in 2023/24

WELLINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Tuesday it has increased by NZ$2 billion ($1.18 billion) its bond issuance plans for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The DMO plans to issue NZ$36 billion worth of bonds in 2023/24, compared with NZ$34 billion forecasted in the budget in May.

The forecast gross bond issuance for the four-year period ended June 2027 is now NZ$129 billion, up from a forecast of NZ$120 billion in May.

($1 = 1.6926 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

