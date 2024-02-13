News & Insights

New Zealand house prices up slightly, challenges remain - REINZ

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 13, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices were slightly higher in January compared with December, but challenges remain, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.

Although seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 0.8% from December, they were down 0.7% compared with the same period a year earlier, REINZ data showed.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volumes fell 9.3% from December and were down 1.2% from January 2023.

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said in a statement that the challenges of last year, including the cost of living, inflation, interest rate changes, and government reforms mean some buyers remain cautious.

"However, most regions are reporting more buyer activity across the board, with some seeing a particular surge in first-home buyer interest," Baird said. "Vendors are also being confident." (Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Gerry Doyle) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.