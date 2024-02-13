New Zealand house prices up slightly, challenges remain - REINZ

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices were slightly higher in January compared with December, but challenges remain, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.

Although seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 0.8% from December, they were down 0.7% compared with the same period a year earlier, REINZ data showed.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volumes fell 9.3% from December and were down 1.2% from January 2023.

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said in a statement that the challenges of last year, including the cost of living, inflation, interest rate changes, and government reforms mean some buyers remain cautious.

"However, most regions are reporting more buyer activity across the board, with some seeing a particular surge in first-home buyer interest," Baird said. "Vendors are also being confident." (Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Gerry Doyle) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.