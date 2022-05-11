New Zealand house prices up but sales activity slows

New Zealand's house market in April showed a further slowdown in sales activity and more moderate price growth, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

Median nationwide house values rose 2.4% compared to the previous month and were up 10.1% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 35.2% to 4,860 in April, from 7,497 in April 2021. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese) ((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

