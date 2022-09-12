New Zealand house prices slid amid rate hike worries, soaring inflation

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Concerns around rising interest rates and soaring inflation hit New Zealand house prices in August, data out on Tuesday showed, but prices could stabilise soon as vendors balance expectations and traffic through open homes increases.

The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in August fell 2.1% compared with the previous month and was down 6% year-on-year, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said.

"August tends to be a quieter month - as we move into the warmer months, we expect to see a usual spring lift," REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.