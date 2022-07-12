New Zealand house prices rises but activity weakens

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's house prices rose in June but dampened demand saw sales activity down and days to sell rise, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in June rose 1.5% compared with the previous month and was up 4.3% year-on-year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 38.1% to 4,721 in June, from 7,629 in June 2021.

