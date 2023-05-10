New Zealand house prices rise slightly in April

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose slightly in April as signs appear that the market is improving, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values rose 1.7% in April compared with the previous month, but were down 10.9% on April 2022, according to REINZ.

“Salespeople across the country are reporting glimpses of green shoots in the market this month as first home buyers show more interest after the Reserve Bank’s announced on the easing of LVR restrictions,” said Jen Baird, chief executive at REINZ.

New Zealand's inflation is running at an annual 6.7%, off a three-decade 7.3% peak hit in the second quarter last year, but still at historically elevated levels and well beyond the top end the central bank's 1%-3% target despite the most aggressive policy tightening cycle in a quarter century. (Editing by Robert Birsel) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

