New Zealand house prices rise in September as buyers return

Oct 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose in September after a dip in August amid strong signs of more buyers returning to the market, with listed properties selling in fewer days, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values nudged up 0.8% in September compared with August, but were down 3.1% from a year earlier, REINZ data showed.

"September shows the 'green shoots' from previous months are continuing to grow. Confidence is emerging in the property market, and we are seeing signs of an upward trend," REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said in a statement.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volumes fell 1.4% from August, but were up 8.4% from September 2022.

