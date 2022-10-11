New Zealand house prices lift slightly in September, sales activity lower

WELLINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices may have lifted slightly on month in September but sales activity remains down and properties are staying on the market longer, data out on Wednesday showed.

The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in September rose 0.2% compared with the previous month and was 2.1% year-on-year, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said.

"Overall, buyers remained cautious in September. Increasing interest rates, tighter lending criteria, and concerns around the cost of living continue to challenge the pace of the market," REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said in a statement.

