New Zealand house prices hit new high -REINZ report

WELLINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Median house prices in March increased by a record 24.3% across New Zealand to NZ$826,300 ($589,896) from NZ$665,000 in the same month last year, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Additionally, 12 out of 16 regions reached record median prices and so did 32 districts, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted median house prices in March were down 0.7% over the previous month, while they rose 23.9% year-on-year, REINZ said.

Median house prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, increased by 18.5% to NZ$1,120,000 in March from NZ$945,000 in March 2020, a new record for Auckland.

