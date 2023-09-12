News & Insights

New Zealand house prices fall slightly in August but sales volumes increase

September 12, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices edged lower in August but there are signs of some buyers returning to the market with sales volumes improving, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values fell 0.4% compared with July and were down 4.1% from year ago, its data showed.

"We’ve seen steady activity this month with increased sales counts both compared to August 2022 and July 2023. The lift in market activity has also seen the median days to sell decrease this month,” Jen Baird, chief executive of the institute, said in a statement.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volume rose 3.2% on July.

