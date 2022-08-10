New Zealand house prices fall, as sales activity weakens-REINZ

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in July while sales activity was also weaker, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in July fell 2.8% compared with the previous month and was down 1.6% year-on-year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 36.7% to 4,678 in July, from 7,391 in July 2021.

