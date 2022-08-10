New Zealand house prices fall, as sales activity weakens-REINZ

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand house prices fell in July while sales activity was also weaker, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in July while sales activity was also weaker, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in July fell 2.8% compared with the previous month and was down 1.6% year-on-year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 36.7% to 4,678 in July, from 7,391 in July 2021.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters