New Zealand house prices edge higher in May - REINZ

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices nudged higher for the second consecutive month in May as early signs emerged the market could be stabilising, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values rose 0.5% in May compared with April, but were down 8.3% from year ago, according to REINZ. Sales in some parts of the country increased.

"As we head into the winter months, we are seeing glimpses of positivity ... following the Reserve Bank's announcement of easing loan-to-value restrictions and the stabilising of interest rates," REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said.

But Baird said buyers continued to tread with caution while economic headwinds played out.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's aggressive hiking of the cash rate had likely pushed the country into a technical recession in the first quarter, a Reuters poll found this week, giving traction to the idea the cash rate may have peaked.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

