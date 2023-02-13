New Zealand house prices edge higher in January -REINZ

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices edged higher in January but high interest rates, lower borrowing capacity and reports about a possible recession were keeping homes on the market longer, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted national median house prices values rose 0.2% in January compared with the previous month, and were down 13.2% from a year ago, according to REINZ.

Chief Executive Jen Baird said prices continued to ease but the pace of the decline was steadying and the market showed "glimpses of new life."

"In seasonally adjusted terms, this month's numbers show a January that performed better than expected," Baird said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.