New Zealand house prices edge higher, buyers returning to market - Reinz

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices edged higher for the fourth consecutive month in July as there are signs of some buyers returning to the market, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values rose 0.2% in July compared with June, but were down 5.0% from year ago, REINZ data showed.

"With sales counts up this month, the national inventory level is falling. More competitive prices and a ‘get in now’ attitude is bringing more buyers out,” REINZ CEO Jen Baird said in a statement.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volume fell 6.2% on June but were up 4.2% on July in 2022.

