News & Insights

New Zealand house prices edge higher, buyers returning to market - Reinz

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 14, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices edged higher for the fourth consecutive month in July as there are signs of some buyers returning to the market, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values rose 0.2% in July compared with June, but were down 5.0% from year ago, REINZ data showed.

"With sales counts up this month, the national inventory level is falling. More competitive prices and a ‘get in now’ attitude is bringing more buyers out,” REINZ CEO Jen Baird said in a statement.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volume fell 6.2% on June but were up 4.2% on July in 2022.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.