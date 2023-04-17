New Zealand house prices continue their fall in March

WELLINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices continued to fall on the prior month reflecting the ongoing impacts of a weaker economic climate, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median house values fell 2.2% in March compared with the previous month, and were down 12.9% on March 2022, according to REINZ.

“There are clear signs that we are in the lower phase of the cycle, but with nearly 6,000 properties sold, vendors who are motivated to sell are meeting the market with more realistic expectations on time frame and price,” said Jen Baird, chief executive at REINZ.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.