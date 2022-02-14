New Zealand homes sales and prices ease in January

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Compounding factors are influencing a decrease in house prices and sales activity in New Zealand, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Median nationwide house values were down 2.2% in January compared to the previous month, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices ticked up slightly to 1.4% in January from December and were up 20.3% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 28.6% in January, from 5,135 in January 2021 to 3,665.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by xxxx) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.