New Zealand homes sales and prices ease in January

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Compounding factors are influencing a decrease in house prices and sales activity in New Zealand, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Compounding factors are influencing a decrease in house prices and sales activity in New Zealand, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Median nationwide house values were down 2.2% in January compared to the previous month, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices ticked up slightly to 1.4% in January from December and were up 20.3% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 28.6% in January, from 5,135 in January 2021 to 3,665.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by xxxx) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters