New Zealand home prices rise, but at more moderate pace

House market sentiment in New Zealand has shifted over the past couple of months and while prices rose, they did so at a moderate pace, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Monday.

Median nationwide house values rose 0.6% in February compared with the previous month, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices ticked up slightly, climbing 0.3% in February from January and 13.4% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 32.8% in February to 5,597 from 8,324 in February 2021. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

