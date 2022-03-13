New Zealand home prices rise, but at more moderate pace

March 14 (Reuters) - House market sentiment in New Zealand has shifted over the past couple of months and while prices rose, they did so at a moderate pace, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Monday.

Median nationwide house values rose 0.6% in February compared with the previous month, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices ticked up slightly, climbing 0.3% in February from January and 13.4% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 32.8% in February to 5,597 from 8,324 in February 2021. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

