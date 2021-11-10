New Zealand home prices rebound in October as COVID-19 curbs ease

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose in October as an easing in COVID-19 restrictions boosted buyers' confidence, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices rose 10.8% from September and were up 23.1% year-on-year, according to REINZ. Median month-on-month house prices nationally climbed 12.6% to NZ$895,000 ($636,792) from NZ$795,000.

Seasonally adjusted median house prices in Auckland, the country's largest city, rose 6% over the previous month.

($1 = 1.4055 New Zealand dollars)

