New Zealand home prices drop in December over previous month

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices dropped in December over the previous month as headwinds gathered strength, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median nationwide house values dropped 0.3% in December compared to the previous month, according to REINZ, and rose 22.0% year-on-year.

"While the market remains confident, the impact of rising interest rates, tighter lending criteria and changes to investor taxation restrictions are starting to shift dynamics," said Jen Baird, Chief Executive of REINZ. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/HOMESALES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.