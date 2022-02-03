Markets
New Zealand Grants Provisional Approval For Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that New Zealand's Medsafe has granted provisional approval of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine (adjuvanted), for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The vaccine will be supplied to New Zealand under the brand name Nuvaxovid.

Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to receive provisional approval for distribution in New Zealand.

Novavax and the New Zealand Government previously announced an advance purchase agreement for 10.7 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax received conditional marketing authorization for NVX-CoV2373 in the European Union, emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO), and was granted provisional registration by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia, among others.

The vaccine is also currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

