New Zealand Grants Expanded Approval For Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine As Booster For Adults

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Wednesday that New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine. Nuvaxovid can now be used as a first or second booster dose for adults aged 18 and older vaccinated with any primary series vaccine.

Nuvaxovid is New Zealand's first and only protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

As a booster for adults, Nuvaxovid is also provisionally registered in Australia and approved in Japan, and is actively under review in other markets.

New Zealand previously granted provisional approval for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022. Novavax' sponsor in Australia and New Zealand is Biocelect Pty. Ltd.

The trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

