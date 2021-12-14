New Zealand govt bond programme decreased to NZ$20 bln

WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Wednesday that it has lowered its bond issuance plans by NZ$10 billion for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

The DMO plans to issue NZ$20 billion in 2021/22, compared to NZ$30 billion forecasted in the budget update in May.

The forecast bond issuance for 2022/23 to 2024/25 have also been decreased by NZ$7 billion each year, to NZ$18 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon)

