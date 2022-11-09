New Zealand Government says it will introduce 'open banking'

November 09, 2022 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said in a statement on Thursday it will introduce open banking, with the sector the first to come under rules giving consumers full control of their financial data.

"Open banking ensures banks must share customer information if they request it, making it easier for New Zealanders to compare mortgage rates, apply for loans and switch banks," said Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark in a statement.

The government said they expect the work to implement "open banking" to take up to two years.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.