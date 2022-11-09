New Zealand Government says it will introduce 'open banking'

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said in a statement on Thursday it will introduce open banking, with the sector the first to come under rules giving consumers full control of their financial data.

"Open banking ensures banks must share customer information if they request it, making it easier for New Zealanders to compare mortgage rates, apply for loans and switch banks," said Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark in a statement.

The government said they expect the work to implement "open banking" to take up to two years.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.