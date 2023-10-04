New Zealand government records smaller than expected deficit in 2022-2023

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s government accounts for the year ended June 2023 look slightly better than they were forecast to last month, as it released audited accounts for the 12 month period less than 10 days out from the October election.

Government accounts showed a budget deficit of NZ$9.5 billion ($5.62 billion) for the year ending June 30, 2023, lower than the NZ$10.0 billion it was expected to have in the pre election financial update (PREFU) in September.

Net debt, excluding the New Zealand superannuation fund, was 39.2% of GDP, lower than a forecast of 39.5%.

“We are turning a corner towards better economic times. We had the second strongest growth in the OECD last quarter and now the final audited annual accounts are NZ$600 million better than expected,” New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

He added that the economy is picking up with the New Zealand tax department report revenue for July and August being much higher than forecast at the PREFU and closer to what had been projected by Treasury in May’s budget.

With the economic growth rising and inflation tracking at historically high levels, the economy is shaping up as the key issue as New Zealanders head to the polls on Oct. 14.

($1 = 1.6915 New Zealand dollars)

