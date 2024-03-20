New Zealand GDP shrinks 0.1% in fourth quarter

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy shrank slightly in the fourth quarter as a number of industries including wholesale trade, retail and accommodation and manufacturing all weakened.

Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.1% in the December quarter, worse than analysts' forecast of a 0.1% increase. It followed a 0.3% contraction in the third quarter.

Two quarters of negative growth means New Zealand is now in a technical recession.

GDP decreased 0.3% year-on-year, Statistics New Zealand data showed. The market had expected an increase of 0.1%.

“Wholesale trade was the largest downwards driver this quarter, led by falls in grocery and liquor wholesaling; and machinery and equipment wholesaling,” said Ruvani Ratnayake, the national accounts industry and production senior manager at Statistics New Zealand.

Statistics New Zealand added retail trade activity also fell, driven by furniture, electrical and hardware retailing as well as food and beverage services.

The central bank was forecasting no growth in the quarter and the weaker GDP will likely please the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which has repeatedly said it needs slower growth to dampen inflation and inflation expectations.

The RBNZ has undertaken its most aggressive policy tightening since 1999, having lifted the cash rate by 525 basis points since October 2021 to 5.50%.

In February, it signaled a small possibility it could raise rates higher if it decides inflation and inflation expectations are not heading towards its target band of 1% to 3%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

