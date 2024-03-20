News & Insights

New Zealand GDP falls 0.1% in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 20, 2024 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy fell slightly in the fourth quarter as a number of industries including wholesale trade, retail and accommodation and manufacturing all weakened.

Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.1% in the December quarter, worse than analysts' forecast of a 0.1% increase and following a 0.3% contraction in the third quarter.

This means New Zealand is now in a technical recession.

GDP decreased 0.3% year-on-year, Statistics New Zealand data showed. The market had expected an increase of 0.1%.

