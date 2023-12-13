New Zealand GDP contraction dials back interest rate hike expectations

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter and significant downward revisions were made to economic growth in earlier quarters, leading the market pull back on bets of further interest rate hikes next year.

Second-quarter growth was revised to 0.5%, down from the 0.9% reported initially. Annual GDP decreased 0.6%, Statistics New Zealand data showed, whereas the market had expected an increase of 0.5%.

Two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= were down 20 basis points at seven-month low of 4.945%, having already fallen after a dovish policy outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which held rates steady but flagged expectations of interest rate cuts next year.

The RBNZ has undertaken its most aggressive policy tightening since 1999, when the official cash rate was introduced, lifting it by 525 basis points since October 2021 to 5.50%.

In November, the central bank signalled it could hike rates further if it decided inflation and inflation expectations were not heading towards its target band of 1% to 3%.

New Zealand's annual inflation has slowed in recent quarters and was 5.6% in the third quarter.

