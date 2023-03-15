New Zealand fourth-quarter GDP below expectations as it falls 0.6%

WELLINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy shrank in the last quarter as the central bank's aggressive hiking of interest rates led businesses to invest less and people to reduce spending. Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6% in the December quarter, failing to meet forecasts of a 0.2% contraction and well below the revised 1.7% rise seen in the third quarter. Annual growth slowed to 2.2%, as primary industries and manufacturing sectors shrank.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.