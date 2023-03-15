New Zealand fourth-quarter GDP below expectations as it falls 0.6%

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 15, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy shrank in the last quarter as the central bank's aggressive hiking of interest rates led businesses to invest less and people to reduce spending. Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6% in the December quarter, failing to meet forecasts of a 0.2% contraction and well below the revised 1.7% rise seen in the third quarter. Annual growth slowed to 2.2%, as primary industries and manufacturing sectors shrank.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.