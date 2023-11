WELLINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand food prices fell 0.9 percent in October, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday, while the index rose 7.1 percent from the same month last year.

Food prices make up nearly 19 percent of the consumer price index. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

