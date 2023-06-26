News & Insights

New Zealand finmin: RBNZ monetary policy committee remit and charter renewed

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

June 26, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy committee remit and charter has been renewed with only minor changes, New Zealand's minister of finance said on Tuesday.

"I have made only minimal changes to the remit as the current monetary policy framework as I believe it remains fit for purpose,” Grant Robertson said in a statement.

The bank will now be required to "achieve and maintain", rather than "keep", future annual inflation between 1 and 3% over the medium term, Robertson added.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington, editing by Alasdair Pal in Sydney)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

