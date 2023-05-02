New Zealand financial system resilient but household pressures growing - c.bank

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's financial system remains resilient but cash-flow pressures in households are growing and buffers are likely to be tested, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday, amid the country's highest interest rates in 14 years.

"To date there have been limited signs of distress in banks’ lending portfolios, with only a small share of borrowers falling behind on their payments," RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement alongside the central bank's twice yearly financial stability report.

"This reflects the ongoing strength of the labour market and that borrowers have been able to adjust their spending or use previous savings and repayment buffers," Orr added.

The Financial Stability Report added, however, that cash-flow pressures were growing and buffers were likely to be tested, while a large rise in unemployment remained the biggest risk to domestic financial stability.

"Overall, consumer and business confidence is low, pointing to a weaker outlook for household consumption and business investment, and reflecting the dampening effects of higher debt servicing costs," it added.

The RBNZ has increased the official cash rate to 5.25% from 0.25% in October 2021, and mortgage rates in New Zealand have risen sharply in the past year, putting pressure on homeowners and businesses.

Adding to homeowners' woes, house prices have fallen more than 16% since their peak in November 2021.

RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said house prices had continued to decline and were closer to being at sustainable levels than had been the case in recent years.

The bank is currently looking at easing loan-to-value ratio restrictions on home loans, reflecting the bank's assessment that current lending activity presents less risk to financial stability.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.