New Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday that while inflation is spiking, forecasts continue to show it coming down in the second half of the year.

"This doesn't stop the impacts rolling on," Robertson told attendees at a Wellington Chamber of Commerce pre-Budget breakfast.

He said with interest rates increasing he could not rule out New Zealand growth would stall in 2023 but believed the country's economy remained in a strong position.

"I remain confident in the New Zealand economy. I think the underpinnings of our economy is strong," he said.

He added that the New Zealand economy was well placed, with low unemployment, which provides a buffer in terms job security for people, and room for ongoing investing, with foreign investment interest remaining strong.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

