New Zealand finance minister promises budget focused on fiscal sustainability

Credit: REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

May 10, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday that the government budget to be released next week would have a focus on fiscal sustainability as the government does its bit to keep inflation under control.

Inflation in New Zealand is tracking at 6.7%, well above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%, and economists have warned that a boost in government spending could mean inflation stays higher for longer.

"We are committed to playing our part in bringing it down, including by reducing our spending as a percentage of the economy over the coming years," Robertson said in a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

He added that New Zealand's fiscal position remains strong, the country is resilient, and spending was now tracking back toward the low-30% of GDP range.

