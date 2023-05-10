New Zealand finance minister promises budget focused on fiscal sustainability

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday that the government budget to be released next week would have a focus on fiscal sustainability as the government does its bit to keep inflation under control.

Inflation in New Zealand is tracking at 6.7%, well above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%, and economists have warned that a boost in government spending could mean inflation stays higher for longer.

"We are committed to playing our part in bringing it down, including by reducing our spending as a percentage of the economy over the coming years," Robertson said in a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

He added that New Zealand's fiscal position remains strong, the country is resilient, and spending was now tracking back toward the low-30% of GDP range.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.