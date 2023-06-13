New Zealand, Fiji sign agreement to boost defence ties

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Fiji on Wednesday signed a defence agreement to strengthen military training and maritime security, and improve the disaster and humanitarian response co-ordination between the two Pacific nations.

"This agreement reflects the value New Zealand places on our relationship with Fiji and is important for our militaries to work together more effectively," New Zealand Defence Minister Andrew Little said in a statement.

The agreement comes as New Zealand, Australia and its allies seek to deter nations in the Pacific, a region traditionally under their sway, from forming security ties with China, which last year struck a security pact with Solomon Islands.

Last week during a visit to New Zealand, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said both countries were finalising on a defence agreement.

Little said Pacific island nations faced major security challenges ahead, including climate change, and urged all nations in the region to work together to mitigate its impacts.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.