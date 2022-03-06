New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace.

It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from traveling to New Zealand.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.