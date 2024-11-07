New Zealand Energy Corp. Updates Private Placement

New Zealand Energy (TSE:NZ) has released an update.

New Zealand Energy Corp. has announced amendments to its private placement, increasing the size and adjusting the offering price of its common shares, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The updated offering aims to raise up to C$2 million through the sale of up to 4,444,445 shares at C$0.45 each. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial position.

