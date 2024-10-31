New Zealand Energy Corp. Announces C$1.5M Private Placement

News & Insights

New Zealand Energy (TSE:NZ) has released an update.

New Zealand Energy Corp. plans to raise up to C$1.5 million through a private placement at C$0.50 per share to fund the sidetrack of the Tariki-5 well and other projects. The offering is expected to close in multiple tranches, starting around November 12, 2024, pending regulatory approvals. Several major shareholders have expressed interest in participating.

