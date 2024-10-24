New Zealand Energy Adjusts Tariki-5 Well Plans

New Zealand Energy (TSE:NZ) has released an update.

New Zealand Energy Corp. and its joint venture partner are addressing challenges with the Tariki-5 gas well by adjusting the drilling approach to ensure successful gas production. The company plans to drill a new bottomhole wellbore to intersect the reservoir more favorably, aiming for improved gas output and potential future storage.

For further insights into TSE:NZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.