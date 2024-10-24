News & Insights

Stocks

New Zealand Energy Adjusts Tariki-5 Well Plans

October 24, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Zealand Energy (TSE:NZ) has released an update.

New Zealand Energy Corp. and its joint venture partner are addressing challenges with the Tariki-5 gas well by adjusting the drilling approach to ensure successful gas production. The company plans to drill a new bottomhole wellbore to intersect the reservoir more favorably, aiming for improved gas output and potential future storage.

For further insights into TSE:NZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.