New Zealand electronic retail spending was unchanged in July

WELLINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand electronic retail card spending was unchanged in July, while actual sales rose 2.2 percent from the same month a year ago, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. The electronic cards data covers about 68 percent of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

