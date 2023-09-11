News & Insights

New Zealand electronic retail spending rises in August

Credit: REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

September 11, 2023 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand electronic retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in August, while actual sales rose 3.7 percent from the same month a year ago, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday. The electronic cards data covers about 68 percent of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.