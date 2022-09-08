New Zealand electronic retail spending rises in August

WELLINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand electronic retail card spending rose 0.9 percent in August, while actual sales rose 26.9 percent from the same month a year ago, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday. The electronic cards data covers about 68 percent of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

