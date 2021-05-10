New Zealand electronic retail spending rises in April

New Zealand electronic retail card spending rose 4.0 percent in April, while actual sales rose 108.7 percent from the same month a year ago, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand electronic retail card spending rose 4.0 percent in April, while actual sales rose 108.7 percent from the same month a year ago, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday. The electronic cards data covers about 68 percent of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

